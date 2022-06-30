Former bar owner sentenced to 13 months in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City business owner was sentenced to 13 months in prison Wednesday for failing to pay federal taxes.

72-year-old Frank Morrison, former owner of Thirsty’s, pleaded guilty earlier this year to willful failure to withhold and pay over tax.

According to the case’s factual basis statement signed by Morrison, more than $440 thousand was withheld from employees’ wages from 2008 to 2020, and wasn’t paid over, as well as more than $200 thousand in the employer portion of taxes on wages paid to employees.

In total, nearly $700 thousand was lost to the IRS.

Morrison is also ordered to pay restitution totaling just short of $700 thousand.

He also has to pay a $200 thousand fine, and will spend two years in supervised release after he gets our of federal prison.

