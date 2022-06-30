Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have some bell peppers, onions, even zucchini that are just past their peak freshness, don’t ditch them - use them in a stir-fry!

This super easy recipe is simply delicious! Here’s what you need:

2 zucchinis, cut into long strips, a red bell pepper cut into strips, a green bell pepper, also cut into strips, 1 red onion, cut into slices, some finely chopped garlic (optional), 2 teaspoons of dried Italian seasoning, 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until translucent, then add remaining vegetables. Cook until softened. Add Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and remove skillet from heat. Stir to combine and serve.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Bryan Deck is the 39th person in the world to have three consecutive perfect games.
Man bowls 3 perfect games in a row
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
For the second time this session, the South Dakota Legislature killed funding for a West River...
Petition to move a section line for a new gun range is denied by Meade County Commissioners

Latest News

BB's Natural Wine Bar
BB's Natural Wine Bar
BB's Natural Wine Bar
Bb’s Natural Offers Unique Wines and Plates in Downtown Rapid City
Grilling with Eric - Grilled Steak Kebabs and Veggies
Grilling with Eric - Grilled Steak Kebabs and Veggies
Cooking with Eric - Balsamic Green Bean Salad
Cooking with Eric - Balsamic Green Bean Salad