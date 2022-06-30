Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have some bell peppers, onions, even zucchini that are just past their peak freshness, don’t ditch them - use them in a stir-fry!

This super easy recipe is simply delicious! Here’s what you need:

2 zucchinis, cut into long strips, a red bell pepper cut into strips, a green bell pepper, also cut into strips, 1 red onion, cut into slices, some finely chopped garlic (optional), 2 teaspoons of dried Italian seasoning, 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until translucent, then add remaining vegetables. Cook until softened. Add Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and remove skillet from heat. Stir to combine and serve.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.