Advertisement

Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party

18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
18 year old shot hours after her birthday party(Latrice Kennon)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was taken to the hospital Friday night after family members say she was shot in the face leaving her own birthday party.

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Breanna Keys was celebrating her 18th birthday at a family member’s house. She and her boyfriend were leaving the party when they were both shot.

“A car came speeding down the street just letting off shots,” Keys’ cousin Tamertrius Burks said, adding that Keys got caught in the crossfire.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to her jaw and ear.

Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys has been recovering in the intensive care unit but has a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries ahead.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kennon said. “They need to put these guns down.”

Keys’ boyfriend was not critically injured in the shooting and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
Gov. Noem appoints new South Dakota Attorney General
South Dakota Attorney General
Jason Ravnsborg presses ethics case against Noem
For the second time this session, the South Dakota Legislature killed funding for a West River...
Petition to move a section line for a new gun range is denied by Meade County Commissioners

Latest News

FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives
Bed Bath & Beyond is being accused of not using much air conditioning to save costs.
Bed Bath & Beyond accused of cutting back on air conditioning in stores
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida jury sworn in to determine Parkland school shooter’s penalty