Plenty of sunshine and cooler for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms taper off through the evening and skies become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many with a few in the low 60s.

Thursday will be much cooler across the region. Rapid City will have highs right around 80° by the afternoon. Many others will range from the 70s to the 80s with the warmest air out toward the Badlands, where spots could get to the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are likely.

Friday will remain comfortable as temperatures are holding steady near normal. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the region and we will start the day with plenty of sunshine. However, storms are expected to return to the area by Friday afternoon.

Storm chances will linger into the Fourth of July weekend with afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs will be in the 80s for many on Saturday with 80s and some 90s likely by Sunday. Monday, the 4th, will be near 90° in town with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for an isolated storm during the afternoon, but as of right now the chances are looking low.

The hot weather lingers for much of next week with highs in the 80s and 90s likely. It does look like some triple digit heat could be possible by that following weekend.

