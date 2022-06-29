Hot Today with High Fire Danger; Not as Hot Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The combination of west to southwest winds and low humidity will lead to hot temperatures and high to extreme fire danger later today. Highs will be in the 90s to low 100s before a cold front shifts winds to the northwest later this afternoon.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible later today, and some could produce damaging downburst winds up to 60 miles per hour. However not much rain is expected with the storms.

Thursday will be dry and a bit cooler. Monsoon moisture returns Thursday night and Friday and sticks around through the weekend. Scattered afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms can be expected from time to time, with Sunday perhaps being the day with the most storms.

Right now, the 4th of July looks dry and hot.

