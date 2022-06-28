Petition to move a section line for a new gun range is denied by Meade County Commissioners

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans for a gun range outside of Rapid City are yet again just plans.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks approached the Meade County Commission with a petition to move a section line that runs through the property where they want to build a proposed gun range.

After the proposal to the commissioners, the floor was opened for the public to ask questions.

In the end, commissioners denied this design presented by Game Fish and Parks.

”The Commission did ask us to go back and come up with a different design. Perhaps one that doesn’t have as many bends and turns in the right of way as we had petitioned and, so they did deny the petition today and ask that we come back with an alternate petition with some of the things that they ask for,” said John Kanta, Section Chief for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks.

“You brought us a shabby proposal that a kindergartener could have drawn better than they did. Game Fish and Parks love section lines when their hunters and fishermen can get to public ground, but when it goes across their gun range, they didn’t like it so much. So, yeah, they came in here and tried to move it and make it look good,” stated Matthew Kammerer, a rancher in Meade County.

Kanta said they will continue to move forward and plan to approach the commissioners with a revised design at an upcoming meeting.

