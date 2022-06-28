Hot Wednesday with afternoon storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An area of clouds will pass through tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be toasty for Wednesday with many in the 90s and some reaching the triple digits! Storms will fire up through the afternoon and evening hours. Some could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s to 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday with a chance of afternoon storms returning Friday. We will gradually warm up through the Fourth of July weekend as highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. More afternoon storms are possible through the weekend.

For the 4th, Highs will be near or in the 90s for much of the area. A few storms are possible, but thankfully it is not going to be a washout. Temperatures will stay warm through much of the following week with a few storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.