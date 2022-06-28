Advertisement

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
(CNN) - Sesame Street is promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for young kids.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

“There was a little pinch, but that was OK,” Elmo says. “Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him.”

Elmo’s dad Louie tells his son, “You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo.”

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines got emergency use approval in the U.S. this month for kids as young as 6 months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the U.S. to speak with their health care providers to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.

