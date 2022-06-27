Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills.
July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after the races) - 2467 Jolly Lane.
July 2nd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.
Rapid City: Fitzgerald Post 22 Stadium, dusk (about 30 min. after the final game of the day).
July 3rd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.
Rapid City: Elks Gold Course, dusk (4pm fishing derby, kid’s games, picnic).
Sturgis: Sturgis Fairground, dusk.
Wall: Wall Community Golf Course, dusk.
Newcastle: Hill by the orange water tank, dusk.
July 4th- Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm (Rainout date is Tuesday, July 5th).
Rapid City: Arrowhead Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm.
Custer: Pageant Hill, (dusk).
Hot Sprints: City Shop, dusk.
Lead: Open Cut, dusk.
Piedmont: Piedmont Park, dusk.
Interior: Rodeo Grounds, dusk.
