Advertisement

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills.

July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after the races) - 2467 Jolly Lane.

July 2nd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.

Rapid City: Fitzgerald Post 22 Stadium, dusk (about 30 min. after the final game of the day).

July 3rd- Belle Fourche: BH Round-up, 10-10:30 pm, after rodeo.

Rapid City: Elks Gold Course, dusk (4pm fishing derby, kid’s games, picnic).

Sturgis: Sturgis Fairground, dusk.

Wall: Wall Community Golf Course, dusk.

Newcastle: Hill by the orange water tank, dusk.

July 4th- Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm (Rainout date is Tuesday, July 5th).

Rapid City: Arrowhead Golf Course, approximately 9:30 pm.

Custer: Pageant Hill, (dusk).

Hot Sprints: City Shop, dusk.

Lead: Open Cut, dusk.

Piedmont: Piedmont Park, dusk.

Interior: Rodeo Grounds, dusk.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau of land management says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need...
A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam
A banner for June Fest, a hip-hop festival in Rapid City.
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City
(Source: AP Graphics)
Rapid City man arrested following shooting
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
A group of people stand in downtown Rapid City to protest against the Supreme Court decision to...
Second day of protesting against the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Room where the South Dakota Government Accountability Board (GAB) typically meets in the...
Government Accountability Board brings on outside counsel to handle Noem ethics complaints
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
SD officials remind about firework safety
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST