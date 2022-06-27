Advertisement

Sunny and Warmer as we Start a New Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure aloft will continue to build over the area this week, bringing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Highs in the 90s can be expected Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for Thursday. A westerly flow aloft will bring weak disturbances through, and a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the 4th of July weekend.

