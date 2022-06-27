Advertisement

SD officials remind about firework safety

(A1C Dillon Johnston | U.S. Air Force)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Fire Marshal remind people to practice firework safety on Forth of July.

“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” said Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”

As the holiday approaches, Merriman said, people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances are in regards to handling fireworks.

Firework sales begin in South Dakota on Monday, June 27, and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 11.

Other firework safety tips can be found here.

