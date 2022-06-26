June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Rapid City’s first-ever hip-hop festival,” said Leo Arguello, co-owner of Dead End Records.

It’s a free event for a great cause, Dead End Records has been organizing shows for nearly two years and it has now become a festival. Although free, donations are encouraged, and all proceeds will go to the Corner Stone Rescue Mission.

“We started to meet more people that were involved in the hip-hop community, and we started throwing our own local shows, that eventually turned into something, like June Fest,” said Arguello, one of the organizers of June Fest.

Memorial Park is a place people like to be at and for some, it’s a dream place. “A lot of people we talk to say the bandshell is their dream stage around here and it only kind felt right for them to do it,” said Colton Dean, co-owner of Dead End Records.

Right in the heart of the action in Rapid City, Dead End Records hopes that June Fest becomes a part of the summer events in town. Also, a performing artist Dean says, “We just want to be another event downtown, something that is in consideration with other events.”

Dean and Arguello both agree that this is the easiest way for rap artists to gain exposure in a town that usually hosts music of other genres. “So for a lot of our artists this is actually their first time performing and they’ve got nothing but outstanding,” said Dean.

First-timers are joined by other artists that have been in the business for some time. Arguello says, “We’re gonna have Yadda Man coming all the way from Nebraska to perform. Back in the Rapid City area for the first time in a couple of years.” Yadda Man is a rap artist who travels much of the Midwest to perform.

Dead End Records expects to bring in close to 1,000 people.

