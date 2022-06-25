Advertisement

Protesters for abortion rights gather in front of federal building

Some protesters occasionally blocked traffic for a short time, before clearing the crosswalk.
Some protesters occasionally blocked traffic for a short time, before clearing the crosswalk.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Critics of the Supreme Court decision are already taking to the streets across the country. Dozens of community members came out to downtown Rapid City this evening -- as part of an impromptu demonstration...demanding the right to legal, safe abortion.

Over a hundred demonstrators filled the four corners of the intersection of Main and Ninth Streets near the federal building. Some protesters occasionally blocked traffic for a short time, before clearing the crosswalk.

Daphanie LaRose drove from Spearfish to attend the demonstration, and said that much more work has to be done to ensure women’s safety.

”This is definitely a war on women right now,” LaRose said. “There’s definitely going to be more, bigger protests. It’s not going to be over; it’s just starting.”

Several vehicles passing by honked their horns in solidarity, while some drivers at the stoplight voiced criticisms through their open windows.

