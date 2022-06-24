Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested following shooting

(Source: AP Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night.

Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mesteth was also charged with possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and a parole hold.

