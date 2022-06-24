Advertisement

A Few Storms Today; Windy and Unseasonably Cool Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front moves through KOTA Territory today. This front will trigger scattered thunderstorms late this morning into the afternoon. One or two strong storms are possible with hail and gusty winds.

This front brings in much cooler air tonight and Saturday, with gusty winds likely. Highs will be around 10 degrees below normal Saturday, with below normal temperatures continuing on Sunday.

Next week, high pressure rebuilds over the area, bringing much warmer temperatures. 90 degree heat likely by midweek.

