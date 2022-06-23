Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Pine Ridge dispensary leads the way in recreational marijuana use
Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area
Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Latest News

A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
The Bureau of land management says that campers that are parked along the Orman dam will need...
A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable...
Spearfish aims to fix the aging housing crisis