Severe thunderstorms possible on Friday, with gusty winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Starting off with Friday, highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies, expect gusty conditions tomorrow with the chance for severe isolated thunderstorms possible. These storms are expected to move into the area by 3 PM on Friday, damaging winds and hail are expected with these storms.

Saturday much cooler with temperatures only climbing into the 70s for much of the area. Partly cloudy skies give way to sunny gusty conditions for the rest of the day.

Sunday warming up slightly with highs around 72 and mostly sunny skies.

Monday much warmer with sunny skies and a high of 83.

