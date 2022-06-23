Advertisement

Seamless academic transfer policy changes

(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Board of Regents revised its transfer policy for seamless academic transition that will now allow students to move their earned credits between the state’s public universities and technical colleges.

“The overall goal of these proposed changes is to make our transfer policies and guideline more student centered,” said South Dakota BOR System Vice President for Academic Policy and Planning Dr. Janice Minder.

The current transfer policies have been reviewed and revised over the past several months with efforts of a subcommittee of campus representatives from South Dakota university registrars, enrollment services, academic affairs, and enrollment offices, according to a BOR release.

The policy revisions include credit hours earned through the South Dakota Regental system, external accredited universities or colleges, and non-accredited universities or colleges. Also included in the proposed revisions is the prior learning and validated credit policy transfer.

