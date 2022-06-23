Advertisement

Fireworks information: what is legal, where, and public displays

firework
firework(Photodisc | Rapid City photo)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center will host a special line to provide citizens with information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays.

It is prohibited to set fireworks in Black Hills Fire Protection District. No fireworks are allowed within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 - 4, 2021, between 9am - 11pm. The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30-days in jail, or both.

Where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks between June 27 and July 10, 2022. The public may call (605) 394-2151, option nine, for answers to fireworks related questions.  You may also call ‘211 directly.

