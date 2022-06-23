Bb’s Natural Offers Unique Wines and Plates in Downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First it was Ramen, now Justin Warner and his life partner Brooke Sweeten bring eclectic wines and fantastic plates to downtown Rapid City. Bb’s Natural features organic and natural wines that are mostly new to the Rapid City palate. And Justin’s vast culinary knowledge allows him to bring new, global flavors to his meat and cheese trays and other plates.

Bb’s Natural is open Wednesday through Saturday, 4pm - 10pm. It is located at 724 St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.

