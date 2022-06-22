Advertisement

Warmer temperatures headed our way

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies expected overnight with lows falling into the 50s for many, while a few in the higher elevations could drop into the 40s by morning. Sunny skies are likely for much of Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s for many. Some spots out near the Badlands could have highs near 90°.

90s are expected by Thursday for many of the plains regions in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. The Black Hills are likely in the 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Friday will have a chance for storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to the 80s. Once the storms move away a front will move through and cool temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer across the area, with highs likely in the 70s for many. Warmer air builds next week as it will feel like summer once again by the middle of the week.

