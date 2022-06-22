Advertisement

Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands

Life Flight helicopter
Life Flight helicopter(Rapid City photo)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Search and Rescue team rescued two children in the Badlands National Park Tuesday.

According to a release, the children fell into a ravine at the Boondock Camping Ground around 9 a.m. and were rescued about two hours later. The emergency crew used a high-angle rope rescue technique to rescue the 10-year-old boy and his sister (her age was not released).

The boy was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion. The girl is OK. They are part of a family visiting from Illinois.

Agencies responding include Interior Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington Count Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Fire Department, Wall Fire Department, National Park Service and Black Hills Life Flight.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Senate convicts Ravnsborg in impeachment trial
Window unit air conditioner
Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire

Latest News

You might run, but you cannot hide Pennington County Sheriff's Office has a drone that is...
How law enforcement is using drones to save lives
The federal government might temporarily stop the 18-cent a gallon gas tax.
Will U.S. drivers get a gas tax holiday?
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase