Stormy Friday ahead as temperatures look to cool down for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Temperatures continue to warm up tomorrow as we look to climb back up into the 90s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday we could see some clouds move into the area around 7 AM. By 6pm we are partly cloudy with some isolated showers in the area.

High for Friday will be in the 90s, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of thunderstorms. Friday 6:30 AM the are isolated showers in the Wyoming, Montana area. Those storms continue to push toward Western South Dakota bring some isolated showers into the area by 11:30 AM. By the dinner time hours we could see a flare up of isolated thunderstorms that will continue into the evening hours.

Saturday we cool way down with temperatures only in the 70s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies. Sunday still cool with temperatures only warming up to 72 and mostly sunny skies.

