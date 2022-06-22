Advertisement

South Dakota Gov. Noem gets emphatic win with AG’s removal

Governor Kristi Noem
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got an emphatic victory when the Senate removed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office by convicting him of impeachment for killing a pedestrian with his car. Noem pressed impeachment through the Republican-controlled Legislature. She provided crucial support on an effort that at times faced razor-thin vote margins. Though her aggressive approach riled some lawmakers, Ravnsborg’s ouster provides Noem with some key benefits. She can name his replacement, discredit a one-time adversary who had investigated her and claim political independence because she held a fellow Republican accountable.

