Advertisement

How law enforcement is using drones to save lives

You might run, but you cannot hide Pennington County Sheriff's Office has a drone that is...
You might run, but you cannot hide Pennington County Sheriff's Office has a drone that is changing the game on how police officers can save lives…all from one wireless controller.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Meet DJI Matrice 210 V2; One of the two devices used in the drone program as a joint venture between the Pennington County Sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department in 20-19.

Lieutenant Dave Switzer with Pennington County Sheriff’s office says that both departments are using the two drones to help save lives, which includes finding those who are reported missing.

Switzer states “We use it for a wide variety of missions. Everything from lost persons to mapping crime scenes, traffic accidents, and evidence gathering. Looking for people who are hiding from us and getting a bird’s eye view of wildfires.”

On Monday, the drone’s infrared camera was used to detect hot spots in a fire at the Cactus Café and Bar in Wall. The aerial footage and heat detection allowed firefighters to adjust their water hoses to take out the fire more efficiently. Law enforcement says the drones can also detect heat signatures from people who are hiding from the law.

Switzer states “The Infrared camera is also used to find people that are hiding from us. A year ago, or so we found a person that was hiding from us under a deck at a house. An eye in the sky and getting a bird’s eye view, it helps save people and it helps, build cases for the court also.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Rapid City Housefire
Housefire in Rapid City originated in the garage and led to a collapsed roof
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Senate convicts Ravnsborg in impeachment trial
Window unit air conditioner
Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
A Wall business was destroyed in overnight fire

Latest News

A lifeguard sits on his chair during his duty at Horace Mann Pool.
Lifeguard shortage reaches Rapid City pools
Life Flight helicopter
Two children rescued after falling into ravine in the Badlands
The federal government might temporarily stop the 18-cent a gallon gas tax.
Will U.S. drivers get a gas tax holiday?
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase