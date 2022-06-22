Grilling with Eric - Grilled Steak Kebabs and Veggies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a terrific recipe for kebabs. The marinade has amazing flavor!

Here’s what you do: first, place 2 lbs of sirloin steak tips in a re-sealable plastic bag. In a bowl, mix together 1/4 cup of olive oil, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (use a real lemon), 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon honey, 2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and a teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. Pour into the bag with the meat; seal and refrigerate/marinate for 3 to 6 hours.

When ready to cook, turn on grill to high. Skewer meat on skewers (if using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for an hour before use). Place on grill and cook for 8 minutes, turning once or twice.

For the veggies, place mushrooms, peppers, Brussels sprouts, red onion, or whatever in a bowl. Toss with some olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Place on skewers and cook until done.

You can alternate the veggies with the meat on one skewer, but cooking times may vary, so watch it carefully.

