A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The upper level trough that brought the beneficial rains to the area yesterday is long gone. In its wake we have high pressure and dry air building in. Temperatures will be near normal today.

Hotter air returns Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge aloft strengthens over the northern plains. By Friday night a cold front moves through, bringing scattered thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Warmer air returns early next week.

