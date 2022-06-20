Severe weather on the way for the start of the work week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

After an active end to Fathers Day we have the chance of seeing more severe weather tomorrow with highs in the 70s to 80s in most of the area. We have a slight or 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area tomorrow, with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats.

Tuesday looks to clear out with cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

