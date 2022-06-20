Advertisement

Post 33 Titans runners-up in Sturgis Baseball Rally

Winner-Colome wins championship
Titans runners-up in Sturgis Baseball Rally
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 33 Titans got off to a rocky start in this year’s Sturgis Baseball Rally, but they were able to find their footing and string together a few wins before reaching the championship game. Ben Burns has highlights from both the semifinals and their final game against Winner-Colome.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Five people dead after car crash
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new apartment complex...
Club for Boys opens affordable apartments
What you should do if you suspect a scam caller
What you should do if you suspect a scam caller is calling you

Latest News

Barrel Racing 6-19
Top barrel racers compete in NWBRA Finals
6-17 speedway
Local drivers shine at Black Hills Speedway
6-17 speedway
Local drivers shine at Black Hills Speedway
6-17 LOGAN STORLEY
Wrestling and MMA standout Logan Storley visits Lead