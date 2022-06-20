Post 33 Titans runners-up in Sturgis Baseball Rally
Winner-Colome wins championship
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 33 Titans got off to a rocky start in this year’s Sturgis Baseball Rally, but they were able to find their footing and string together a few wins before reaching the championship game. Ben Burns has highlights from both the semifinals and their final game against Winner-Colome.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.