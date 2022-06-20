How Rapid City public works departments and more are impacted by inflation and high gas prices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When gas prices go up, it’s not just day to day people who are affected.

The City of Rapid City at large is too.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City, says that while no matter what operations like police patrolling, plowing, garbage disposal and landscaping will continue, it’s not to say they don’t have to start thinking about where to acquire funds to compensate.

He says it’s impossible to predict whether gas prices will go up or down, but when a department does go over budget they seek supplemental funds the following year, rather than looking for funds immediately which would be complicated.

”We’ll either absorb those costs,” Shoemaker says, “or we’ll go in for a supplemental out of undesignated cash from those different departments. That’s number one.” Shoemaker says the second thing they’re facing right now is inflation, causing issues for construction projects.

He says some bids are starting to come in over budget.

When that happens, the city can react by coming up with creative solutions to make a project work to lower the cost. Or, if the project is crucial, by seeking more funds or by pushing the project to a later date.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.