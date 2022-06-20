Advertisement

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon. One or two could be severe with large hail the main threat. Storms will move off to the northeast this evening.

Most of the rest of the week will be dry with a warming trend toward week’s end. Upper 70s are likely Tuesday, but 90s are back in the forecast late in the week.

A more active weather pattern returns next weekend with scattered thunderstorms back in the forecast.

