Wrestling and MMA standout Logan Storley visits Lead

6 time South Dakota state champion gives wrestling clinic
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Logan Storley is one of the best wrestlers South Dakota has ever produced. He is the only 6 time high school state champion in South Dakota history. He was also a four time All American at the University of Minnesota. These days Storley is a MMA standout. He visited Lead on Friday to give a clinic to the Golddigger wrestling program.

