Wrestling and MMA standout Logan Storley visits Lead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Logan Storley is one of the best wrestlers South Dakota has ever produced. He is the only 6 time high school state champion in South Dakota history. He was also a four time All American at the University of Minnesota. These days Storley is a MMA standout. He visited Lead on Friday to give a clinic to the Golddigger wrestling program.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.