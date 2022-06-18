What you should do if you suspect a scam caller is calling you

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -According to the F.B.I.’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, consumer loss from scam calls had doubled to 3.5 billion in 2019 from 1.4 billion in 2017.

Chris Hislip, Patrol Lieutenant for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that people should be on the lookout for callers who claim to be law enforcement and asking to verify information that they should already know. Some scam calls request unusual forms of payments like gift cards for outstanding warrants.

Hislip states “They are going to ask for additional information that they should already know. They are going to claim to be somebody that they are not. They will not be able to answer those questions for which they would already have that information. Also, they will make unusual requests such as paying in gift cards or an exorbitant amount of money for something that is relatively minor.”

If you check your bank statement and see unauthorized transactions, notify your financial institution immediately for a fraud alert. Your bank will ask you to file a police report and may reimburse you for a portion of the funds lost upon investigation.

In addition to contacting your banking institution, you can call Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center, better known as dispatch, to report fraudulent activity. You can also fill out a fraud form with the Pennington County Sheriff’s office providing detailed information of the transactions along with time stamps.

The fraud form includes an overview of Marsy’s law, which protects crime victims with meaningful and enforceable constitutional rights equal to the rights of the accused.

Most importantly, if you feel that you are receiving a scammer call, hang up and call the agency for verification before releasing any personal information that could be damaging.

