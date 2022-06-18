Advertisement

Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills

Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He...
Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He is asking people to participate in activities that help save habitats for pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He is asking people to participate in activities that help save habitats for pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies.

In addition to the proclamation, The Rapid City Sustainability Committee along with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department held a booth at Saturday’s farmers market. Their goal is to educate the public on why pollinators like bees are essential for human life and vegetation... along with what can be done to reverse their declining population.

Lysann Zeller, a member of the Rapid City Sustainability Committee says that people should get out and plant more flowers in the community.

Zeller states “We can plant more habitat; we can get involved with local organizations that are helping to work on these issues. We can preserve resources and learn more about bees and butterflies. Preserve habitats, those are some of the main ways.”

According to pollinator.org more than 75 percent of all flowering plants on the earth need help with pollination, allowing the production of fruit and seed. Bees contribute to pollinating more than 200 billion crops in the U-S alone each year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after car crash
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new apartment complex...
Club for Boys opens affordable apartments
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location

Latest News

Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday,...
What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat
Weather
Thunderstorms possible for fathers day
statue
Governor Statues Revealed
pollen
Pollen is literally In the air !