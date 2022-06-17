Advertisement

Try out being a firefighter during a modified Firefighter Combat Challenge event in Rapid City for charity

In celebration of the work of first responders -- on July 9, firefighters will compete in the globally recognized firefighter challenge at the Harley Davidson in Rapid City. Plus, the Charity Relay Challenge is happening at that same event.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
