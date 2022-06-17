Try out being a firefighter during a modified Firefighter Combat Challenge event in Rapid City for charity
Jun. 17, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In celebration of the work of first responders -- on July 9, firefighters will compete in the globally recognized firefighter challenge at the Harley Davidson in Rapid City. Plus, the Charity Relay Challenge is happening at that same event!
