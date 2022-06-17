Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
According to the National Weather Service, the southern hills received golf to softball-size...
Hot Springs hit with softball to baseball size hail in Monday’s storm

Latest News

New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world
Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure and rescue kitten from storm drain
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan