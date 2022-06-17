Advertisement

One South Dakota Mines graduate student’s invention that could eradicate Septic systems across the world

Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota...
Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree here at South Dakota Mines in biological and chemical engineering. She is working on AMBER, a water filtration system that could replace septic tanks across the world.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dr. Maryam Amouamouha is currently working on her second doctoral degree at South Dakota Mines in biological and chemical engineering. She is working on AMBER, a water filtration system that could replace septic tanks across the world.

While studying for her first doctoral degree in environmental engineering, Dr. Amouamouha learned that clean water was not just a Third World issue, but a world issue.

Born in Iran, she started to brainstorm ways to convert polluted water on a molecular level, into clean drinking water. That is when she produced Anaerobic membrane Bioreactor with Electrolytic Regeneration, better known as AMBER.

Amouamouha states “There are many small communities back in my home country that does not have access to central sewage systems, and they do not have access to clean water. So, I was thinking that if I could build a system that can treat base water for use, for washing purposes, in irrigation. I thought maybe that would be a good idea and will help those people.”

With housing shortages across the state, AMBER would be a solution by providing compost used for gardens, methane to heat homes, and clean water. This would allow a more cost-effective solution for home building.

The state of South Dakota requires permits prior to building a house, to make sure that septic tank systems do not leak into waterways that are local like Rapid Creek

With help from private and public investors, more than 180,000 thousand has been invested into AMBER, the water filtration system that may replace septic tanks soon. Currently. Currently, Amoumouha has a Provisional U.S. patent on AMBER.

The prototype for AMBER will be tested in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Steel Company.

Manufacturing could start in Rapid City as soon as this fall along with an interactive app so that homeowners can check on their device to make sure that it is working properly.

