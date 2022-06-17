Advertisement

Notorious Hill City house torn down

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area.

At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.

Since her call for community and state leaders to act, she was able to gain ownership of the building, have it condemned, and torn down.

She said that for the first time in a long time, the future of the neighborhood is looking bright.

”The neighborhood is clean and peaceful,” Grunendike said. “We all got together to make it happen, and stood up for our neighborhood, and we got it back, there is no more crime.”

She said that not only is the street more peaceful, but Hill City as a whole now feels a lot safer.

