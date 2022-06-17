Advertisement

Hot this Weekend with Slight Chances for Storms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot temperatures are still on tap this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. However, there will be just enough instability for isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours tonight and Saturday, mainly over northeast Wyoming. Gusty downburst winds will be the main threat.

A little better chance of thunderstorms evolves Sunday night and Monday as a trough moves in from the west. Cooler air arrive, too - highs will be back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

More hot 80s and 90s return late next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference

Latest News

HOT
Improved drought conditions with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunshine and Warmer Today; Hotter Friday and Saturday
Sunny hot weather expected into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny and Windy Today; Heat Wave by the Weekend