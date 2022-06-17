Hot start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Welcome to the end of the week, tonight lows are looking to dip down into the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies for most of the area. Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight in the later evening hours by 5pm tonight we could see a few isolated thunderstorms making their way through South Eastern Montana.

Saturday starting off hot with temperatures in the upper 90s, gusty southerly winds with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm possible. Clouds will be moving out of the area by 3am, with some stray clouds making their way back into the area by 7am. By 3pm Saturday we’ll see partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms popping up in the evening hours.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8pm Saturday with temperatures expected to be between 95 to 100 expected with heat index values at over 100 degrees. A reminder that high temperatures can lead to heat illness, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside, try to walk pets in the early mornings and later evening hours if at all possible to protect their paws. Also be sure to not leave any people or animals inside of a car as they are susceptible to the heat.

Sunday, happy Fathers Day, we can expect highs in the 90s with partly cloudy skies by 7am with a isolated showers in Southeastern Montana. Isolated thunderstorms will become more likely as we move into the afternoon hours.

