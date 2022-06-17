Advertisement

Hill City art festival providing family-friendly fun for Father’s Day weekend

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City Arts Council is sponsoring the Fine Arts in the Hills Show & Sale again this summer. Previously named Sculpture in the Hills, this year the Hill City Arts Council is growing the event to include flat works along with the sculptures.

“Our mission is to enrich the cultural life of the area by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts and by providing opportunities for area citizens, students, and visitors to experience the arts in its myriad of forms,’ said Janet Wetovick-Bily, the executive director of the Hill City Chamber of Commerce.

The event is in downtown Hill City June 18-19.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

Latest News

Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members...
Notorious Hill City house torn down
The Sheriff’s office was contacted about the sighting close to the intersection of the...
Black bear spotted near Custer
Wastewater Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
5 Causes of Pedestrian Accidents
5 Causes of Pedestrian Accidents