Hill City art festival providing family-friendly fun for Father’s Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City Arts Council is sponsoring the Fine Arts in the Hills Show & Sale again this summer. Previously named Sculpture in the Hills, this year the Hill City Arts Council is growing the event to include flat works along with the sculptures.

“Our mission is to enrich the cultural life of the area by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts and by providing opportunities for area citizens, students, and visitors to experience the arts in its myriad of forms,’ said Janet Wetovick-Bily, the executive director of the Hill City Chamber of Commerce.

The event is in downtown Hill City June 18-19.

