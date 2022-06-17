Club for Boys opens affordable apartments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Club for Boys began a project a year ago to provide affordable housing for families in the city.

Now, people are finally able to move into the apartments.

Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new apartment complex built through a partnership between the Club for Boys and Lloyd Companies.

The apartments, which cater to families with young children, are listed at an affordable rate as rent prices across the nation continue to surge.

Club for Boys executive director Doug Herrmann says a lack of housing is a major concern for many families.

“About 10% of our boys are homeless at some point during the year,” Herrmann said. “So, stabilizing, and knowing that we’re able to help some of our members through their families to access affordable housing is great.”

It’s estimated that the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Pennington County increased 15% between 2020 and 2022.

Mark Menn just moved into Heartland Heights with his wife and 17-month-old son.

He says he’s looking forward to the friendly nature of the community.

“They’re putting up playgrounds and all these other things that normally you don’t see in residential housing like this,” Menn said. “This is really a nice neighborhood, everyone is safe, I like it here, and everything is going well.”

The new apartment building is close to Valley View Elementary and East Middle Schools, heavily attended by Club for Boys members.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.