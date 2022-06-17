The City View Trolley is back for summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City View Trolley returns for the summer season in Rapid City beginning June 20 with a Monday to Friday schedule. Rapid City visitors and residents will have a wide range of trolley tours with the last route departing the Milo Barber Transportation Center at 333 Sixth Street at 4 p.m.

“It’s a popular ride and a great way to see and visit some of our community’s most well-known attractions,” says said Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould.

The City View Trolley will take passengers on a narrated, hour-long, 15-stop tour of Rapid City and the ride fares will range from $2 for adults to $1 for children 12 and under. Riders 60 and older, disabled citizens and Medicare card holders will pay only $1, according to the Rapid Transit System.

Trolley stops include the Journey Museum, Storybook Island, Dinosaur Park, Chapel in the Hills, Founders Park, Sioux Park Formal Gardens, Main Street Square, the Berlin Wall in Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park, and the Dahl Fine Arts Center.

Trolley rides were suspended during the 2020 summer due to COVID and operations were suspended last summer due to staff shortages.

