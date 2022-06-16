Advertisement

Sunshine and Warmer Today; Hotter Friday and Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure starts to build over the area today. This will bring warmer temperatures and dry conditions. The ridge peaks over us on Saturday, then slides east. There will be a returning chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. But there’s even a slim chance of an isolated storm in Wyoming and the Hills Friday night and Saturday night.

Next week will be slightly cooler, but still above normal with highs well on up into the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

