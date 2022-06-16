Advertisement

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota senators are staying silent on how they will vote as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Most say they will be impartial, likening themselves to jurors or judges who must give a fair hearing to an ordeal that has fractured the state’s Republican Party and galvanized public opinion. But the circumstances surrounding the two-day trial may have already tipped some of them. The senators have had copious evidence from the crash investigation and a House impeachment investigation, but little from Ravnsborg’s side. It’s not clear whether he will testify.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
According to the National Weather Service, the southern hills received golf to softball-size...
Hot Springs hit with softball to baseball size hail in Monday’s storm

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs
Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota
crash
5 common causes of fatal pedestrian accidents—and how to protect yourself