Advertisement

Phone scammers pretend to be from law enforcement, stealing money

Officials say American's lost more than 5B dollars in 2021
Officials say American's lost more than 5B dollars in 2021(KNOE)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers pretending to be from law enforcement to steal money.

According to the police, the thieves say they are with the Warrants Division and identify themselves as Sgt. Jason Mitzel.

The caller allegedly says the victim must return a call to resolve a court action. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person.

Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical. Hang up and call law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gillis
Lead man arrested for attempted homicide
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
According to the National Weather Service, the southern hills received golf to softball-size...
Hot Springs hit with softball to baseball size hail in Monday’s storm

Latest News

Weather
Improved drought conditions with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general
South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote
Charitable cyclist killed in South Dakota