Improved drought conditions with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday

Drought conditions have slightly improved with all of the moisture from last week, extreme Northwestern South Dakota and Carter county have all been removed from any drought conditions. Southern Ziebach county, Northern Jackson and Haakon counties still under severe drought conditions, while Rapid City remains in moderated drought conditions. Much of Western South Dakota are expected to be in above normal in temperatures from Friday June 24th to Thursday June 30th.

For tonight temperatures are expected to fall into the 60s for much of the area, while skies will be clear winds coming from the South will keep us a little bit warmer.

For tomorrow Southeasterly winds and mostly clear skies will help temperatures rise into the 90s, expect gusty conditions tomorrow with gusts around 35 mph. These gusty conditions can make it hard to drive, so if you are expecting to travel watch out for the wind gusts. For over night lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with a chance for thunderstorms in Wyoming.

Heat advisory is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM for much of Western Montana including Carter County, and Sheridan County in Wyoming. Highs tomorrow are expected to be between 95 and 100. Hot temperatures may cause heat illness’, stay hydrated and if possible limit time outdoors. Leave pets at home if you are planning to travel, and walk them in the early morning and late evening hours as hot asphalt can burn their paws. Be sure to check your vehicles for children and pets as they will be susceptible to the hot temperatures.

Wind Advisory for Harding, Butte and Perkins County, gusts could be up to 50 mph at times and as mentioned above can cause difficulty when driving.

Saturday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the 70s, we can expect isolated thunderstorms in evening hours.

For Fathers Day on Sunday we could see temperatures in the 90s once again with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

