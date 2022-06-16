Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Balsamic Green Bean Salad

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This salad takes green beans to a whole new level! Outstanding flavors and textures ... and colors!

Start by trimming a pound of green beans and cutting them into 1 1/2″ pieces. Place in a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp tender. Immediately drain and put in ice water, then drain and pat dry. Place in a salad bowl.

In a small bowl, combine 1/8 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and an eighth teaspoon each of salt, garlic powder and ground mustard. Add a dash of black pepper. Whisk and pour over beans.

Dice a small red onion; add onion to the bean mixture.

Cover and refrigerate for an hour, then when ready to serve, add a half cup of halved grape tomatoes and 1/2 cup crumbled Feta cheese.

