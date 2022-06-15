Advertisement

Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference

This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at Native American protesters Friday.(Lloyd Big Crow/Facebook)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was the first day of court proceedings for Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre, who was arrested late last month on charges of simple assault, accused of spraying disinfectant in the faces of protesters.

Uhre has been charged with three counts of simple assault following the incident in the parking lot of the Grand Gateway Hotel back in May.

At the initial appearance Wednesday morning, Uhre’s attorney spoke on her behalf.

She was not present for this morning’s hearing.

He asked for a 60 day delay, and a dispositional conference with Uhre to meet with prosecutors.

Several members of NDN collective, including Sunny Red Bear, who Uhre has been accused of assaulting, were present at the hearing.

