Advertisement

Sunny and Windy Today; Heat Wave by the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gusty westerly winds can be expected today. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for northwest South Dakota where winds could gust over 55 miles per hour. Expect gusts to over 30 miles per hour in Rapid City. Skies will be sunny. No storms expected today!

Strong high pressure builds over the area late this week on into the weekend. Hot 90s are likely by Friday and the weekend, with some spots east of the Black Hills experiencing 100 degree heat Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move into the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and somewhat cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
GOV. KRISTI NOEM
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races
Bathroom facilities at two parks in Rapid City are closed due to vandalism.
Rapid City parks hit with vandalism

Latest News

Breezy
One more cool day before the heat builds
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Finally, a Quieter Weather Pattern Returns
Much cooler air moves in
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet Another Day of Severe Weather